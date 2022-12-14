Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 329,213 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

TKNO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.48. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 86.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

