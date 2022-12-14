Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 868,400 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.