Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 131,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,690,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $516.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amarin by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amarin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 40.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

