American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.