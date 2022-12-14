American National Bank Has $6.31 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

