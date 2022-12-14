Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 8.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 86,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,287,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

