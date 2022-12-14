Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $21.06

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

