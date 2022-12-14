Analysts Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target at $10.00

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,368 shares of company stock valued at $181,266 over the last ninety days. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

