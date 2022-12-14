Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

