Ankr 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.83 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $202.07 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02116312 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $19,329,154.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

