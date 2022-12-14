ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Increased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 3.5% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.