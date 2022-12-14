ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.82.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 4.0 %

ANSS stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.35 and a 200 day moving average of $244.99.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $294,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.