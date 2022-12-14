Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00022503 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004902 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

