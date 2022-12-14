Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.