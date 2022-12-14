Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

APAM opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

