Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 340,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,118,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

