Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.67. 5,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 860,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development.

