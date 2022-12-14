AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 130,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in AT&T by 24.6% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 16,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 37.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 75,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

