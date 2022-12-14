AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.57

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 117542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

AudioCodes Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

