Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $143.51 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Audius has a market capitalization of $143.51 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00512248 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $899.24 or 0.04955338 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.76 or 0.30350972 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.