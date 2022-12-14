Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

