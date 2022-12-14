Avalanche Trading Up 4.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $224.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.77 or 0.00077698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022514 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,100,735 coins and its circulating supply is 310,694,745 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

