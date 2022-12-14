Avalanche Trading Up 4.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $224.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.77 or 0.00077698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00053695 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009278 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022514 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004827 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,100,735 coins and its circulating supply is 310,694,745 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
