Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avient by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

