Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
NYSE:AVNT opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $58.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avient by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
