AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $5.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
