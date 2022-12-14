Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

