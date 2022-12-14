Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $90.66 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.94 or 0.00043391 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $790.44 million and approximately $90.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00014062 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00020063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00238423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,550,372 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,742,733.1698189 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65756539 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $73,170,613.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

