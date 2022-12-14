Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,747.88 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $17,747.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,218,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 8,976 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,696.64.

On Monday, December 5th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 5,538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $14,011.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 4,878 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $12,097.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $11,521.85.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $6,050.02.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

BTN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 15,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,664. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 23.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

