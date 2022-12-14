Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 174,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 115,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 141,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

