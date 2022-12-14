Barclays Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $108.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

