Barclays Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $108.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.