BarnBridge Price Reaches $3.89 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00021483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

BarnBridge

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

