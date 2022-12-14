Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $823.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $805.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.