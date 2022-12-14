Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 482 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

GD stock opened at $249.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

