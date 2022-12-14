Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,060. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44.

