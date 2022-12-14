Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 110.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AON by 9.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 23.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $313.91. 10,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

