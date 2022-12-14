Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,523. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

