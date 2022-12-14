Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $128.19 million and $1.75 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.91 or 0.07341076 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00033220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.