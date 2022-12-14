Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,073.17

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,073.17 ($25.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,902.63 ($23.34). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 1,903.50 ($23.35), with a volume of 384,486 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,660 ($32.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bellway to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($40.35) to GBX 2,167 ($26.59) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745.40 ($33.68).

Bellway Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,901.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,070.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 991.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bellway Increases Dividend

About Bellway

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 5.22%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

