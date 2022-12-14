Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.97. 20,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.72 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

