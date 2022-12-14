Beta Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 12% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $45.29 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00509609 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.57 or 0.04993977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.21 or 0.30194567 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

