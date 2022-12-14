Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 2,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $977.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

