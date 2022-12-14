Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 2,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.
BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $977.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
