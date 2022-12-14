Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYLOF. HSBC upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,350 ($16.56) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

