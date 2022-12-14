Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $708.55

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $708.55 and last traded at $708.55, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $705.70.

Biglari Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $658.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.76.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.