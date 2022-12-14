Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bio-Path Stock Down 1.3 %

BPTH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.