Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.02 million and $104,001.36 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00116355 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00219237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00039820 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

