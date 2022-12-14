Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.40 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00054646 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $157.40 million and $35,086.67 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,941.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00608783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00252741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00049022 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001216 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.58400949 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,934.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.