BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $257,831.24

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $257,831.24 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014044 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00236490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.25656487 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,818.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.