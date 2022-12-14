BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $640.41 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $640.41 million and $16.06 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00024687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005389 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004596 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004986 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000069 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $18,449,312.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

