BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
BlackBerry Price Performance
Shares of BB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 5,928,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,449. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.67.
