BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 5,928,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,449. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.