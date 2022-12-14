BlackRock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $48.99.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
