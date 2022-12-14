BlackRock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

