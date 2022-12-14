Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares None Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
