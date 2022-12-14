Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares None Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.